CHICAGO (CBS)–A Wheeling man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after his wife died in the couple’s backyard hot tub, police said.

Video surveillance taken from a camera in the backyard of the home shows Eric Huska go inside his house after unsuccessfully trying to help his distressed wife, Laura Huska, 57, get out of the hot tub during the early evening hours of Feb. 9.

Police said Huska initially tried to help his wife, but gave up for unknown reasons, partially closing the hot tub lid while she was still inside.

He went inside the home for 90 minutes before returning to the backyard, police said.

The couple had been drinking during the incident, according to police.

“She wasn’t in any condition to get out on her own, and she would’ve had to lift the lid to get out,” said Deputy Chief Todd Wolff of the Wheeling Police Department. “Initially he closed it down on top her head–she couldn’t get out.”

Laura Huska was unresponsive when her husband returned, according to Wolff.

She was transported to Glenbrook Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The whole incident occurred between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Wolff said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Eric Huska has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He is scheduled to appear in bond court at 26th and California at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Wolff said he was unaware of any prior police calls to the couple’s home.