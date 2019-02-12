CHICAGO (CBS)– High winds expected Tuesday afternoon could cause ice-covered tree branches to fall on power lines.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday for Chicago areas. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, wind gusts may reach 45 to 50 miles per hour.

WIND ADVISORY until 3am Wed. West winds may gust 45-50 mph. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/5Ys9dIYa46 — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) February 12, 2019

The wind may be strong enough to take down power lines as well as trees coated in ice, leading to power outages.

Lake and McHenry counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

While snow totals are minor with only a predicted inch, Kleist said blowing snow may cause a drop in visibility and slow down the evening commute.

Along with snow, ice totals have been accumulating.

The snow is expected to end by 4 a.m. Wednesday.