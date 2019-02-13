Chicago (CBS) — An Aurora woman and a California man have been charged with selling two kilograms of black tar heroin that contained fentanyl, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Polet Bucio-Perez, 27, of Aurora, and Jerardo Espinoza-Zepeda, 43, of San Bernardino, Calif., were each charged with one felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Kane County prosecutors allege that on Feb. 8, the pair sold and delivered more than two kilograms of black tar heroin that contained fentanyl to an undercover officer working on an investigation.

The heroin has a street value of approximately $1 million.

Bail for Bucio-Perez and Espinoza-Zepeda was set at $7 million each.

If convicted, they each face sentences of 15 to 60 years.

Bucio-Perez will appear in court Feb. 21 and Espinoza-Zepeda on Feb. 22.