



Chicago gangster Al Capone’s former South Side home is on the market–for the sixth time during the past decade.

The six-bedroom, two-bath, 2,820-square-foot home in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood was most recently listed on Feb. 9 for $109,900. That’s a $340,100 discount from the 2009 listing price of $450,000.

As one of America’s leading mobsters, Capone’s crimes were mostly focused on bootlegging, gambling, prostitution, racketeering and other illicit activities.

“A flashy dresser who liked chatting with reporters and became an international celebrity, Capone didn’t apologize for the way he made his living. He claimed to be doing a “public service” for Chicagoans, stating: ‘Ninety percent of the people of Cook County drink and gamble and my offense has been to furnish them with those amusements,'” according to History.com.

Capone moved into the Park Manor home at 7244 S. Prairie Ave. with his family on Aug. 8, 1923, according to Zillow’s real estate listings.

Like the gangster himself, the home is no stranger to death.

A year after his family moved in, the funeral for Al Capone’s father Frank Capone was hosted in the house.

Al Capone’s mother Theresa Capone died in the house in 1952, Zillow says.

The Capone family parted ways with the house in 1953 when Capone’s sister, Mafalda Maritote, sold it to a buyer named William B. Petty.

The home has gone on and off the market during the last 10 years. It was listed for sale at $450,000 during the six months it was on the market in 2009, and was pulled off at the end of that year.

When it was relisted in 2012, the price had dropped dramatically by 50 percent. But it still didn’t sell, and the price was reduced again in 2016 by another 20 percent, to $179,900.

It went to auction last year before it was relisted for sale this week, according to Zillow records.

The listing says, “The building boasts character and charm throughout, hardwood floors in the entire building, tons of wood trim, wood molding, each unit offers large octagon style living rooms, full basement, rare all brick garage.”