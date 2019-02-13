CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester does not mess around and has faith this current roster will rebound from an abrupt end to the 2018 season.

“I wouldn’t show up if we didn’t have a chance to win the World Series,” he said Wednesday during spring training workouts in Arizona. “We were brought down a notch, and everybody needs some adversity.”

Lester was referring to the end of last season. The Cubs lost the division tiebreaker to the Milwaukee Brewers and then fell to the Colorado Rockies in the Wild Card game, 2-1 in 13 innings.

“It’s day one,” Lester said. “The guys are ready to work. It’s been a long off-season.”

Lester has lived up to his hefty contract and has been a source of stability for the Cubs, logging at least 31 starts in 11 straight seasons.

That is not lost on the skipper, Joe Maddon.

“The more I am around him, the more appreciate him,” Maddon said. “He is definitely an anchor … He has the same enthusiasm that he had 10 years ago.”

However, Lester admitted he isn’t the same pitcher he was 10 year ago. He said he can’t throw 95 miles per hour anymore, so he has to rely on scouting reports to gain an advantage.

There is no doubt the Cubs will rely heavily on their workhorse to lead the way again.