CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs and White Sox are getting settled in at their respective camps in Arizona. It was the first time that both teams went to work officially on Wednesday.

White Sox pitchers and catchers had their official workout, but all the talk is about who isn’t in camp.

So does newcomer Yonder Alonso and brother-in-law of Manny Machado have any intel on the superstar free agent signing with the Sox?

“I’m really far away from him right now. (He’s) 3,000 miles away ,” Alonso said who admitted while they spoke on the phone Tuesday, they didn’t talk about baseball.

Over at the Cubs camp, the buzz is about starter Yu Darvish feeling great after surgery on his arm, and teammates are noticing how much stronger he looks.

Darvish opened up and admitted he felt the pressure of high expectations last season after he signed a $126 million dollar contract.

“At that time last year, I didn’t say anything about that, but I was definitely thinking I have to do something for the Cubs,” Darvish said. “I should win 20 games or something. I want to be myself. I want to start like 32, 33 starts. I want to get more wins for the Cubs because now I feel like a family, so I feel good right now.”

Darvish is clearly more comfortable with the Cubs. This is the first time he has spoken in English to the media without his interpreter right next to him. Darvish joked after he felt like he lost five pounds because he was sweating so much.