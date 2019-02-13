



An Illinois State trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning when his vehicle was struck by a passing car, police said.

According to Illinois State Police, the officer was assisting a motorist on I-94 northbound near Touhy Avenue on the left shoulder with his emergency lights on. Another driver traveling in the left lane veered onto the left shoulder and struck the trooper’s vehicle in the rear.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and was cited for violation of Scott’s Law, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid collision.

Scott’s Law, also known as the “Move Over” law, requires drivers to slow down and change lanes if possible when approaching emergency vehicles or vehicles with their hazard lights activated.

Seven Illinois State troopers have been struck, one fatally, so far in 2019.

ISP Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed Jan. 12 when he stopped on his way home to assist with a crash.