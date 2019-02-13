CHICAGO (CBS) — Former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez has been released from the hospital, a week after he was admitted for high blood pressure, and his wife said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Gutierrez, 65, was hospitalized on Feb. 6, after suffering “extreme high blood pressure” and hypertension. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Gutierrez’s wife said he has been released from the hospital, and will continue to receive outpatient treatment.

“He is resting comfortably and doctors expect him to fully recover. He would like to thank the doctors, nurses and other hospital employees who took excellent care of him during his inpatient stay, and also extends his deep gratitude to all those who reached out to wish him and our family well during this time,” Soraida Gutierrez stated.

Gutierrez retired from Congress in January, after 26 years representing the 4th District. Before that, he was alderman of Chicago’s 26th Ward for more than six years.

The former congressman announced his plans to retire in 2017, stating he planned to devote more time to relief efforts in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. He has visited the island several times since the storm, delivering food and supplies to hurricane victims.

Although he decided not to run for mayor in 2019, Gutierrez has said he has not ruled out seeking another office some day.