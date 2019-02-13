CHICAGO (CBS) — A military veteran and retired prison guard died nearly a week after he was attacked and beaten at his Hazel Crest home, police say.

According to Hazel Crest police, Keith Chamble, 60, was assaulted after getting out of his SUV in his driveway between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 6. His SUV, wallet and cell phone were taken.

The attack happened in the family’s home on 168th and Orchard Ridge Avenue.

Sgt. Keith Chamble, 60, served in the army, but family says most recently he wore a different uniform, working in Stateville Correctional Center near Joliet.

He recently retired.

Despite his injuries, police say, Chamble was able to make his way inside where his daughter discovered him after 1 a.m.

Police later found his SUV in the 17000 block of Anthony, three blocks from his home, and several of his personal items have also been recovered.

“My daddy is supposed to be there for prom and graduation and all this stuff coming up for school and it’s like y’all took that away from me,” Chamble’s daughter Mary Cross said after the incident.

Chamble died Tuesday at Christ Hospital, police say.

The offenders have still not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that might be related to the case, you are asked to contact the Hazel Crest Police Department Detective Division at (708)335-9640.