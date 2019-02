CHICAGO (CBS)– McDonald’s took to Twitter to announce the return of the St. Patrick’s Day-themed Shamrock Shake for a limited time.

The minty moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here: the Shamrock Shake is back! Find one near you on our App. #ShamrockShakeSZN 🙌☘Only at part. McDonald’s for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/le6EeAKkuv — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 13, 2019

Not every McDonald’s will be selling the shake, so customers can check the McDonald’s app to find the iconic green drink.

According to McDonald’s, “The Shamrock Shake is made with creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup.”