



Detectives gave an update Wednesday on their investigation, saying they’ve already received more than 38,000 tips in the case.

“We’re still actively investigating all leads. We’re still working on this case. I think about this case everyday. I’m confident that we’re going to get it solved,” Carroll County prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said.

Police believe the girls’ killer is this man.

One of the girls snapped his photo and recorded his voice on her cell phone before she died.