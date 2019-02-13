CHICAGO (CBS) — Two robbers slashed a gas station clerk during a holdup early Wednesday in the River North neighborhood.

Police said two armed men entered the convenience store at the BP gas station at Chicago Avenue and Wells Street shortly after 1 a.m., and announced a robbery.

One of the robbers pulled out a knife and cut the 54-year-old store clerk’s left arm and back. Police said the robber also was armed with a gun.

The two robbers stole an undisclosed amount of cash before speeding away in a red Jeep.

The clerk was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.