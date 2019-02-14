CHICAGO (CBS) — Service on the Green and Pink lines was delayed Thursday afternoon, after a person was struck by a train on the elevated tracks in the Fulton River District neighborhood on the Near West Side.

CTA officials said power was shut off at 12:45 p.m. for the Green and Pink line tracks near Clinton stop, at 540 W. Lake St., right outside CTA headquarters, after a person was hit by a Green Line train.

Pink Line service has been suspended between Polk and the Loop, and Green Line service is suspended between California and the Loop

Pink Line riders can get to the Loop by transferring to Blue Line trains at Racine.

Green Line riders should consider buses as an alternative, including the #20/Madison, #29/State, and #126/Jackson routes. They can also use Blue Line or Red Line trains.