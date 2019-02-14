CHICAGO (CBS) — Even though the Chicago White Sox lost more games than the 95 the Chicago Cubs won last season, our two teams have come to spring training with something to prove.

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke has been on the move in Arizona. She reports from both camps.

“You can’t imagine, I’m really happy, really happy to be here and work and try to help this pitching staff. And it’s up to them to put it everything together. I think we have something special here.” said Sox catcher Wellington Castillo.

He can’t contain his excitement over the Sox young pitching staff. But they did add a few veterans to the mix, including starter Ivan Nova acquired in an off-season trade.

“We have a lot of talent, good enough to compete. That’s what I see. I see it on the face of these guys. They’re hungry and they want to win. Even though they are young, they have big expectations. I’m looking forward to see what they can bring us,” Nova said.

In Mesa, the Cubs don’t have as many new faces as the Sox. Jason Heyward is relieved the Cubs brass didn’t break up their chemistry and is giving this crew another chance to bounce back together.

“We most definitely earned that. We’ve been to the postseason four years in a row. NLCS three years in a row, win a World Series. That stuff is earned and they want to try and get the most out of this club,” Heyward said. “It’s not something we take for granted, man. You have a roster like this one, they’ve shown us in the front office that if we keep running that, they’ll make a move at the deadline. This year they’ve kind of got what they want, so we’ll see.”

“And a baseball prospectus new projection has the Cubs finishing dead last in the Central with around 80 wins.

The players quickly dismissed that when asked about it Thursday.