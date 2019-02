Chicago (CBS) — A 14-year-old girl brought a bottle filled with bleach to South Elgin High School Wednesday and threw it at a fellow student, police said.

The girl wasn’t hurt, but three staff members suffered minor injuries. Two staff members got bleach near their faces and one received an upper body injury.

The 15-year-old victim of the attack had no reported injuries.

Police say the fight started over a social media post.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of battery.