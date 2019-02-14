CHICAGO (CBS)–A Glen Ellyn man who pleaded guilty to supplying a fatal dose of heroin to someone he knew in 2017 has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Jackie Dunklin, 27, was charged with drug induced homicide for the January 2017 death of James Maulding.

Maulding died of a drug overdose on Jan. 1, 2017 in Addison. A female who had also overdosed was taken to a nearby hospital where she stayed for six weeks of treatment, prosecutors said.

Dunklin was arrested in February 2017 and has remained jailed since then, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

He will be required to serve 75 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole, prosecutors said.