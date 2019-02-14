



Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has been deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border with his Air National Guard unit.

Kinzinger’s communications director, Maura Gillespie, posted on social media Wednesday that the congressman was deployed earlier this week and is on active duty as a lieutenant colonel.

She says Kinzinger will stay within the U.S. during the border mission. Kinzinger has written on his website that he is committed to strengthening border security and better enforcing immigration laws.

The 40-year-old represents the state’s 16th district, which includes parts of northern and central Illinois. He is a pilot and veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was elected to Congress in 2010.

Gillespie says Kinzinger’s Washington and Illinois offices will continue to be open.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.