CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are questioning two “persons of interest” who were seen on video near the spot where “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett reported being attacked in an alleged hate crime in Streeterville last month. And they confirm the Empire star himself was questioned at CPD Area Central Thursday.

Police now know who the two men are who were seen on surveillance video near where Smollett was attacked. Police stress these are currently people of interest, not suspects.

They were “identified by advanced technology, interviews with the victim and witnesses and transportation records,” police say.

Thursday morning an angry Jussie Smollett told Good Morning America about the alleged attack outside his Streeterville apartment.

“I’m pissed off,” he said. “I heard ‘Empire.’ I don’t answer to Empire. My name ain’t Empire. And I didn’t answer. I kept walking. And then I heard f****t Empire n****r. So I turned around, and then I said, ‘What the f**k did you just say to me?'”

He says he was beaten, doused with bleach and had a rope wrapped around his neck.

But were the figures on the surveillance video responsible?

“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that that’s them,” Smollett said. “Never did.”

Smollett was asked about if the attackers are never found.

“Let’s just hope that they are,” he said.

Smollett, who says he was talking to his manager when he was attacked, also reacted to skepticism about his story.

“They wanted me to give my phone to the tech for three to four hours,” he said. “I’m sorry, but I’m not going to do that. Because I have private pictures and videos.”

Smollett says he just wants justice.