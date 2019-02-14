



Chicago police call those reports “unconfirmed.”

The two “persons of interest” are brothers who worked on the Empire actor’s show.

The two brothers are now in police custody, being questioned in connection with the alleged staged, according to sources. Their attorney says they could be charged as early as Friday.

Following a police raid, the front door of their home is busted off its frame. Belongings are thrown across the living room. Bedroom doors are damaged and clothes tossed everywhere.

“They were actually detained at customs at O’Hare airport yesterday around 5:45 p.m.,” said their lawyer Gloria Schmidt. “They had no idea what was going on, and they’ve been detained since then.”

The brothers were returning from a trip to Nigeria, their attorney said. As they were picked up by police at O’Hare, officers were at their home, taking several items and leaving behind an inventory list of some of the items taken. The list includes a black face mask hat, an Empire script, a phone, receipts, a red hat and bleach.

“When they first learned about what happened to him they were horrified. This is someone they know. This is someone they’ve worked with, so they don’t want to see somebody go through that,” Schmidt said.

According to Schmidt, the men have worked as extras on Empire and go to the gym with Smollett on occasion.

“They are really baffled why they are people of interest,” she said. “They really don’t understand how they even got information that linked them to this horrific crime, but they are not guilty of it.”

More than two weeks ago Smollett told police he was approached by two men yelling racial and homophobic slurs and a chemical was poured on him as the alleged attackers put a rope around his neck.

Smollett detailed his version of events to Good Morning America.

“When the police came, I kept the clothes on. I kept the rope,” Smollett said. “I mean, it wasn’t like wrapped around, but yeah it was around because I wanted them to see. I wanted them to see what this was.”

No surveillance of the attack exists, but police released a grainy image of the two men who were in the area at the time of the alleged crime.

“I feel that they feel the pinch to make an arrest. It’s an awful thing that happened to Jussie, but it’s not my guys,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt went on to say she does not believe the attack was a hoax or staged.

Family of the brothers says all of this is a complete shock.