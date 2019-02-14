CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police shut down the inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway for more than two hours Thursday morning, as they investigated a shooting which left two people wounded.

Inbound lanes were closed for more than two hours after the shooting, as police searched for evidence.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Diversey Avenue exit. A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were wounded and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The woman was in fair to serious condition with a gunshot wound to her left thigh. The man was in serious to critical condition.

Police first shut down the inbound Kennedy from Kimball to Logan, and later closed the inbound lanes from Diversey to Fullerton. Police reopened the Kennedy around 6:30 a.m., but said to expect major delays through the morning rush.

Traffic was diverted to the reversible express lanes while police investigated, but the shutdown still created major delays at the start of the morning rush.

The Kennedy is the busiest expressway in Illinois, with more than 325,000 daily users, so any shutdown causes tremendous problems, especially during the morning rush.