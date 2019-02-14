CHICAGO (CBS)–Brewers fans would like to shed Miller Park’s unwanted nickname, “Wrigley Field North,”and the team is trying to make that happen by limiting Cubs fans’ attendance at 2019 season home games.

Cubs fans are known to pack Miller Park to the brim for games against the Brewers, so the team is making a concerted effort to get more Milwaukee fans to attend home games by making presale tickets available only to Wisconsin residents.

The sale started Thursday at 9 a.m. and only people who live in the “Badger State” can buy tickets to any of the ten games against the Cubs. The presale ends Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The Brewers aren’t being coy about their intentions. The team tweeted, “Any claims that this presale is an attempt to prevent Cubs fans from getting Brewers tickets are…well, pretty accurate, actually.”

On Valentine’s Day, the team on Twitter encouraged fans to “Celebrate by purchasing tickets to see ‘The Crew’ take on that team you love to hate.”

Any claims that this presale is an attempt to prevent Cubs fans from getting Brewers tickets are… well, pretty accurate, actually. The presale begins tomorrow at 9am CT. Details: https://t.co/qJjhicT3OY pic.twitter.com/OpdmrnOcZL — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 13, 2019