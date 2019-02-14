CHICAGO (CBS) — Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has new video evidence proving singer R. Kelly sexually abused an underage girl, and claims he’s given the evidence to Cook County prosecutors.

In a statement Thursday morning, Avenatti said he was hired last April in connection to multiple allegations of Kelly sexually assaulting minors. He said he later recovered a 45-minute VHS tape of Kelly sexually assaulting an underage girl.

Avenatti said the tape is not the same one at the center of the child pornography case against Kelly, which resulted in his acquittal 10 years ago.

“We have provided extensive information, including the videotape described above and witnesses, to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx,” Avenatti stated.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said it could not confirm or deny any investigation.

Avenatti represented porn star Stormy Daniels in a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump. Daniels has accused Trump’s personal attorney paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about allegations she had a sexual encounter with Trump before he was elected president.