Chicago (CBS) — Portage, Indiana mayor James Snyder has been removed from office after a federal jury found him guilty of two felonies: bribery and obstructing the IRS.

They ruled Snyder accepted $13,000 in bribes in exchange for $1.25 million in garbage truck bids. He was also found guilty of creating a fake company to hide money from the IRS.

The bribery conviction is punishable by up to ten years in prison and the obstruction count up to three years.

Snyder is due to be sentenced May 14.