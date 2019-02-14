CHICAGO (CBS) — Coming off a 100 loss season, the only way to go is up for the Chicago White Sox.

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke has the story of one pitcher at Sox camp who is taking a headfirst approach to improving his game.

“I feel like I’m attacking the day a lot better from the get-go,” said Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Starter Gioltio is looking for a major rebound after leading the American League in walks and earned runs last year. Gioito is a cerebral guy and he noticed a lot of his struggles were going on in his head.

“I did a neurofeedback program where basically they read your brainwaves, you work to build better neuropathways,” Giolito said. “For me, it was about focusing on controlling breathing and being confident at all times. I kind of put it all together on the mental side.”

“Any neurofeedback we have was a kick in the butt or slap on the back of the head. Now you have the ability to put a camera on someone and slow everything down,” said Sox skipper Rick Reteria.

Giolito said he marathoned through 20 session of the mental program on a computer. Physically, Renteria has already noticed a difference in him.

“He’ll speak about what I saw today through my eyes. Which was a shorter arm swing. A little more compact. A lot of strikes,” Renteria said.

“It’s about winning now. I’m sick of losing. I have been losing for minor leagues,”said Giolito. “My last few years coming up to here. I am ready to win.”

Giolito will be a major factor if they get more wins this season. And he needs to prove that he belongs. He said we will see a more calm, composed and confident pitcher this year.