



Valentine’s Day will forever have morbid undertones in Chicago.

It was 90 years ago today that seven people were murdered in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, likely at the hand of world-famous gangster Al Capone.

On the day of what became known as the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, February 14, 1929, seven people lined up against a garage wall at 2122 N. Clark St. were executed.

Capone was in Florida that day, and was never charged with the murders, but it’s widely believed that he masterminded the killings.

That’s because the victims included five members of a rival gang of Capone’s (the other two were friends of the gangsters).

The group of attackers consisted of at least four men, two of them dressed as police officers, according to History.com.

Nearly a century after the shocking killings, Chicagoans continue to be fascinated by the story of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. Tours like the “Chicago Gangsters and Ghosts Tour” and the “Blood, Guns and Valentines Gangster Tour” satisfy people’s thirst to learn about some of Chicago’s most shocking tragedies.