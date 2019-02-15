



Attorney Gloria Allred tells The Associated Press she has contacted law enforcement about concerns one of her clients may be the person in a VHS tape recently given to Chicago prosecutors that purportedly shows R&B star R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

The Los Angeles-based lawyer said by phone Friday she has “made law enforcement in a different jurisdiction” than Chicago aware of her concerns. Allred represents multiple R. Kelly accusers, some of whom haven’t come forward publicly.

RELATED: Attorney Michael Avenatti Claims He Has New Video Of R. Kelly Sexually Assaulting Underage Girl

Allred says if her client is on the video, “we will do everything legally possible to protect her and her rights.”

Another attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Thursday he gave Chicago prosecutors the video.

Kelly has been dogged for years with allegations of sexual misconduct. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them. His current attorney, Steve Greenberg, told the AP Allred’s comments were “speculative.”

We have no reason to believe that any of Ms. Allred’s clients are on the video and we do not know why she would think any of them are. She has never inquired of anyone on our team as to the issue or any other related to the case. To the best of our knowledge, it is not her client — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

RELATED: R. Kelly Denis Allegations OF New Sex Tape With Underage Girl