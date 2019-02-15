(CBS) — Police fatally shot a suspect who opened fire at Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora. on Friday.

Here is what we know so far:

>The shooting was first reported around 1:40 p.m. Aurora police called for “as many ambulances as possible.”

>Four police officers were injured responding to the shooting. An unknown number of civilians were also wounded. The police officers were stabilized at area hospitals.

>Henry Pratt, 401 S Highland Ave, makes a variety of valves. Employees heard several shots and have sheltered inside the building all afternoon.

>Witnesses say the shooter was a current employee of the company.

> Nearby schools were placed on lock down, but that lock down was lifted after police “neutralized” the suspect.