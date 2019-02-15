Chicago (CBS) — Aurora police have apprehended a suspect who is believed to have opened fire inside the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora.
Two sources tell CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards that they believe multiple officers and civilians have been wounded.
According to scanner traffic at around 1:40 p.m., Aurora police asked for “as many ambulances as possible”.
ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon.
— City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019
Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center are receiving patients from the shooting.
A worker at Alro Steel tells CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole that employees there have been told to stay in the building because of a shooting next door at Henry Pratt Company, 501 S. Highland Avenue.
We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area
— Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019
The area is a little over a mile away from West Aurora High School. West Aurora School District 129 has reported that they are holding students.
Students are also on lockdown at Holy Angels Catholic School, about a half mile from the building.
The U.S. Marshals Service and agents from ATF are responding to the scene.
This is a developing story.