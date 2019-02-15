



Aurora police have apprehended a suspect who is believed to have opened fire inside the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora.

Two sources tell CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards that they believe multiple officers and civilians have been wounded.

According to scanner traffic at around 1:40 p.m., Aurora police asked for “as many ambulances as possible”.

ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center are receiving patients from the shooting.

A worker at Alro Steel tells CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole that employees there have been told to stay in the building because of a shooting next door at Henry Pratt Company, 501 S. Highland Avenue.

We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019

The area is a little over a mile away from West Aurora High School. West Aurora School District 129 has reported that they are holding students.

Students are also on lockdown at Holy Angels Catholic School, about a half mile from the building.

The U.S. Marshals Service and agents from ATF are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story.