(CBS) — Major League Baseball is back, and here are five big story lines for the Chicago White Sox in 2019.

Man, no Manny? Manny Machado has not said no, yet. But, if the Sox do swing and miss on the superstar, what’s plan B to jump start year three of their painful rebuild?

Ahoy, Eloy! Getting Eloy Jimenez to The Show as soon as possible will ease the sting of losing out on Machado. Eloy’s major-league debut likely won’t happen until late April or early May, to delay his free agent clock. But it’d be nice to see the No. 3 prospect in baseball force the Sox’ hand with a monster spring.

Carlos in charge. Finally healthy coming into camp, Carlos Rodon should emerge as the unquestioned ace of the Sox staff and Opening Day starter.

Reel it in YoYo! Yoan Moncada must significantly cut down his MLB-leading 217 strikeouts last season. It’s time for Moncada to step up his game and prove he was a worthy trade piece for Chris Sale, who is about to try on his World Series ring.

Will Ricky’s boys quit losing? Building the right culture is important. And so is, “playing the right way.” If the White Sox endure another 100-loss season, or close to it, Rick Renteria might be on a sinking ship as the skipper.