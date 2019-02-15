



Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore no more: It’s now a national park.

Language retitling Indiana Dunes as a national park was included in the omnibus appropriations legislation signed into law by President Trump on Friday. It is Indiana’s first national park.

The bill had the support of the entire Indiana congressional delegation. Rep. Pete Visclosky says the 15,000-acre park along the southern shore of Lake Michigan in northwestern Indiana gives the shoreline the recognition it deserves and will enhance the region’s economy.

“This designation certifies what we Hoosiers have known all along – Indiana Dunes is not just a state treasure, but a national treasure as well. I commend Representative Visclosky for his perseverance on this important Hoosier priority,” said Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.)

The national lakeshore was established in 1966. There’s also an Indiana state park in the area.

RELATED: Lawmaker Wants To Continue Indiana Dunes National Park Plan

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.