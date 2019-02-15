



– The mayor of Joliet, Illinois, says because the Interstate 80 bridge over the Des Plaines River is structurally unsound, he may be forced to take action.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said he would take safety measures if state and federal officials fail to improve the bridge’s “serious structural weaknesses.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation inspected the bridge in April 2018 and found it to be structurally deficient.

O’Dekirk says in a statement he has instructed city public safety officials to begin coordinating with the county, state and federal officials to establish a specific plan of action “in the event of a partial or complete failure” of the structure.

IDOT says plans are already in place to begin addressing structural issues and that the bridge is “safe for travel.”

