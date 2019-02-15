Chicago (CBS) —Julian Castro and Beto O’Rourke will both make appearances at a Chicago event for Latino leaders this weekend.

Julian Castro, who has declared his candidacy for president, delivered the keynote address Friday at the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute’s National Conference. Castro, a Democrat, previously served as the mayor of San Antonio and U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Beto O’Rouke, who is also also weighing a bid for president, will appear at the event Saturday. The former U.S. Congressman from Texas will be the featured speaker at the Latino leaders recognition luncheon.

Other attendees of the event, which is taking place at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, include Illinois State Comptroller and Chicago mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza and former Illinois Congressman Luis V. Gutierrez.

Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, was presented the Dolores Huerta Woman of Courage Medallion Friday.