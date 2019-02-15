



CBS 2 got an exclusive look inside the home of two “potential suspects” in the alleged attack of Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke with a relative of the men, who says their home was ransacked in a police raid. The relative described hearing a loud banging at the door and that door crashing down. She says a flood of police officers came in with a search warrant.

A look inside the home shows the door, dented and kicked in, with the frame cracked.

Belongings are thrown across the living room.

Bedroom doors are damaged and clothes are tossed everywhere.

Police took a number of items from the home including bleach, a black face mask, a phone, receipts and an Empire script, according to an inventory list left behind by police.

Two sources with intimate knowledge of the investigation tell CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards the attack on Smollett was potentially orchestrated by the actor himself and involved two other men.

The two potential suspects are currently being interrogated. Police say while they have not found any video documenting the alleged attack, there is also no evidence to say the attack is a hoax.

The attorney for the two men says her clients could be charged as early as Friday.

More than two weeks ago Smollett told police he was approached by two men yelling racial and homophobic slurs and a chemical was poured on him as the alleged attackers put a rope around his neck.

Smollett is being cooperative and continues to be treated as a victim, not a suspect, according to police.