



A federal jury has convicted a 36-year-old man who was linked to the theft of 27 handguns and six assault rifles from a train at a Norfolk Southern rail yard in Chicago.

The U.S. attorney’s office says in a statement released Thursday that Cameron Battiste was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces up to 10 years in prison at his May 9 sentencing.

During the trial, prosecutors displayed a Smith & Wesson assault rifle and pistol stolen from the train in 2016 that ended up in Battiste’s possession. He wasn’t charged with the gun thefts, though prosecutors said there’s evidence he was involved.

Community leaders have said a spate of gun thefts from the same rail yard put adjacent neighborhoods at risk.

