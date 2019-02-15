



Service from O’Hare International Airport to Barcelona-El Prat Airport will begin June 7 and last until Oct. 26, with four flights a week. One-way fares start at $199.90 for economy and $669.90 for premium, including taxes.

Chicago is the fifth U.S. city to have nonstop flights to Barcelona on Norwegian. The airline already offers flights from O’Hare to London-Gatwick Airport.

The new routes will be operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

All flights are available at Norwegian.com/us.