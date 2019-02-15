CHICAGO (CBS) — Changing lives isn’t easy, but the efforts of a South Side woman are inspiring others miles away. CBS 2 Morning Insider Vince Gerasole went looking for the lessons learned that she’s passed along.

At an Asian restaurant on the West Side, two women hoping to revitalize their Austin neighborhood get advice from someone who’s been down that road on the South Side.

“We were just residents who were fed up and wanted to see our community be better,” said Asiaha Butler, who helped found the Resident Association Of Greater Engerlwood (RAGE).

RAGE works to connect the community at forums, empowering residents through their common goals in a struggling corner of Chicago.

“We want to be the people who do these plans, take action, and transform the community,” Butler said.

RAGE has grown from 13 to over 300 members, sponsored community pride campaigns, and even laid the groundwork for residents to buy and develop vacant lots for just $1.

“We don’t want to wait for elected officials. We don’t want to wait for some developer. We don’t want to wait for some philanthropist to show up and say this is what you do,” Butler said.

Nisha Singh and Shameka Turner, who helped create the Resident Association of the Westside (RAW), know there are well-kept homes and corners in Austin.

But much of it is plagued by boarded-up businesses, a lack of investment, and a troubling crime rate.

“When you’re a resident there is more at stake for you,” Singh said.

Turner and Singh feel if they could bring neighbors together, just to talk, they can brainstorm ideas that might make a difference.

“Positive change needs to come,” Turner said.

“We just want to live here. We want to live, and do our business here,” Singh said.

Butler’s efforts on the South Side give them hope.

“We’ve got kind of like a big sister to count on,” Singh said.

It’s people from the West Side coming together with people from the South Side to enact change in their own communities, and that can be an inspiration no matter where you live.

RAGE is welcoming the community next Friday to Lindblom Park in Englewood, for a Black History Month meet and greet with food and entertainment. It’s the same kind of event RAW founders hope to organize in the months ahead.