BREAKING NEWSFive Dead, Five Police Officers Shot In Workplace Shooting In Aurora; Police Kill Suspect
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police Department, Henry Pratt Company, Officers Shot, shooting


Chicago (CBS) — President Donald Trump tweeted his support for law enforcement after a workplace shooting in Aurora Friday afternoon.

Sources told CBS 2 the suspect who opened fired at Henry Pratt Company Friday afternoon in Aurora had been shot dead.

Police have not said how many people total have been shot, but four police officers were reported to have been stabilized after the incident.