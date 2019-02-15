



Great job by law enforcement in Aurora, Illinois. Heartfelt condolences to all of the victims and their families. America is with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2019

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for law enforcement after a workplace shooting in Aurora Friday afternoon

Sources told CBS 2 the suspect who opened fired at Henry Pratt Company Friday afternoon in Aurora had been shot dead.

Police have not said how many people total have been shot, but four police officers were reported to have been stabilized after the incident.