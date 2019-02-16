



The City of Aurora has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims of a shooting at an Aurora manufacturing plant Friday and their families.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said gunman Gary Martin, 45, opened fire inside the Henry Pratt Company at 1:24 p.m. Five people were killed.

A total of 12 people were shot, including five police officers. The gunman was also shot and killed.

The GoFundMe page says the fund is managed by the city and public safety officials.

“The #AuroraStrong Community Fund is officially administered by the City to relieve the extreme financial burdens families are experiencing during this difficult time,” the page says.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, more than 320 people had donated over $14,000.