CHICAGO (CBS)–  Trevor Wehner, 21, was fatally shot on his first day as a human resources intern at Henry Pratt, according to Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman.

In a press conference Saturday morning, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman identified Wehner as well as the other four victims who died after gunman Gary Martin, 45, opened fire inside Henry Pratt manufacturing plant Friday.

A total of 12 people, including the gunman, were shot.

Freeman said Wehner was expected to graduate in May with a degree in Human Resource Management.

Clayton Parks, a 2014 NIU grad, was also killed in the shooting Friday.

“Loss like this is devastating and senseless,” she said in a written statement. ” I ask our university community to please keep the Wehner and Parks families, friends and communities in your hearts and offer them caring thoughts.”

