BREAKING NEWSAt Jussie Smollett's Request, Two Brothers Bought Rope, Red Hats Used In Attack, Sources Say
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    11:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMLeverage
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Addison Station, aggravated battery, attack, Chicago, Chicago Police Department, CPD, Crime, CTA, Pregnant Woman, Red Line

Chicago (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who punched a pregnant woman on a CTA train.

Community activists are handing out flyers hoping someone will recognize the offender and turn him in.

A 25-year-old woman was on a Red Line train Wednesday when, police say, a man approached her and started swearing at her. Then the man hit her in the face and body.

Surveillance cameras captured these pictures of the suspect.

(Credit: CPD)

The man got off the train at the Addison station and got away.

The offender is described as an 30 to 40-year-old, African-American man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray wool hat, a brown winter jacket and carrying a green bag.

Police said the woman has been to the hospital several times due to complications she suffered from the attack.