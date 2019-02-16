Chicago (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who punched a pregnant woman on a CTA train.

Community activists are handing out flyers hoping someone will recognize the offender and turn him in.

A 25-year-old woman was on a Red Line train Wednesday when, police say, a man approached her and started swearing at her. Then the man hit her in the face and body.

Surveillance cameras captured these pictures of the suspect.

The man got off the train at the Addison station and got away.

The offender is described as an 30 to 40-year-old, African-American man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray wool hat, a brown winter jacket and carrying a green bag.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said the woman has been to the hospital several times due to complications she suffered from the attack.