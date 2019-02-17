CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old was fatally shot by police Saturday in North Lawndale, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

COPA responded to the scene at 2100 S. Keeler Ave. around 8:45 p.m.

“Although in the early stages of our investigation we can confirm that the individual, who was a juvenile, attempted to flee the scene after officers were performing a traffic stop,” COPA stated in a press release.

Officials said an officer discharged a weapon during a foot pursuit and the subject died as a result.

The Medical Examiner identified the minor as Michael Elam, 17.

According to COPA, this incident is still under investigation.