CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a LYFT driver after a pedestrian was struck in Rogers Park Thursday night.

According to Chicago police, A 59-year-old female victim was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 2200 block of W. Deveon Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

The offender’s vehicle is described by police as a red or maroon 2013 to 2017 Nissan Altima with a LYFT ride-share service dashboard light. The vehicle fled eastbound on Devon Avenue after the incident.

Police said the vehicle should have a damaged passenger’s side mirror and a decal, or sticker, on the passenger-side rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-745-4521.