Chicago (CBS) — Lawmakers and community leaders are planning a protest Monday hoping to stop the planned closure of Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park.

Pipeline Health, the management company that took over the hospital, announced it will file paperwork with the state to shut down the 230-bed facility.

The company says it will consolidate services with West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

There is no word about what will happen to the nearly 700 employees.

A state board must still approve the plan.