CHICAGO (CBS)– A light snow is expected to continue into the night Sunday and for some Chicago areas, into Monday morning.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, Northern areas around O’Hare and McHenry can expect over 4 inches of snow. Areas south of O’Hare can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Future Snow Totals

Winter Weather Advisories for Lake and McHenry counties are in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

Daytime temperatures are in the 30s with 14 miles-per-hour winds and a wind chill of 13 degrees. By Sunday evening, temperatures will drop to the 20s.

While there is another chance for snow on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to warm up to the 40s by Saturday.