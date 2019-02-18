CHICAGO (CBS) — A moment of silence will be held Monday afternoon at the Water Street Mall in Aurora, to remember the five people killed by a gunman at a manufacturing plant last week.

The Henry Pratt Company will be open Monday for employees who want to come in and grieve together, three days after a man who was being fired pulled out a gun and shot at least 11 people, including five police officers who responded to the mass shooting.

A moment of silence has been scheduled for 1:24 p.m. Monday at the Water Street Mall. The moment of silence is planned for the same time police received the first call about Friday’s shooting.

Wooden crosses have been placed outside the Henry Platt manufacturing plant, bearing the names of the five employees who were slain:

Human resources manager Clayton Parks, 32 of Elgin;

Human resources intern and Northern Illinois University student Trevor Wehner, 21, of Dekalb;

Hold operator Russell Beyer, 47, of Yorkville;

Stock room attendant and fork lift operator Vicente Juarez, 54, of Oswego;

and Plant manager Josh Pinkard, 37, of Oswego.

More than 1,700 people attended a vigil at the plant on Sunday, as the names of all five victims were read out loud.

People at Sunday’s vigil wanted the families to know they are not alone.

“Now is a time to heal. now is a time to forgive. now is a time to move together as a stronger community. stronger because we recognize we are in this together,” Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin said.

Dozens of people marched from the vigil to Aurora’s police station, totaling about four miles in the snow, to thank the first responders who protect the community every day.

They hugged officers and offered prayers for the five officers wounded by the gunman. Four of those officers have been released from the hospital, and police said the fifth will be released soon.

A GoFundMe set up to help the families of the victims has raised more than $68,000 as of Monday morning. The city of Aurora is overseeing the fund, and has said the money will help the victims’ families with the financial burden of losing a relative.

Police said 45-year-old Gary Martin started shooting at a meeting where he was being fired for workplace rules violations. He had worked there 15 years, but the company said a background check didn’t reveal Martin’s 1995 conviction for aggravated assault in Mississippi.

Illinois State Police revoked his Firearm Owner’s Identification Card in 2015, and sent him a letter informing him he must surrender his gun. Investigators said they are trying to determine how he kept the firearm.

Martin was shot and killed by police at the scene.