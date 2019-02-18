CHICAGO (CBS) — Park Forest police responded to a call of a man down Monday and discovered an 18-year-old man dead with signs of trauma, police say.

It happened near a utility easement behind the 300 block of Somonauk Street at 12:37 p.m.

Due to the signs of trauma, the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services were requested for crime scene processing.

Preliminary investigations indicate this was “not a random crime,” police say.

Anyone who might have seen or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police at (708)748-1309.

That investigation is ongoing.