CHICAGO (CBS)– Seven pediatric patients were surprised with an invitation to Spring Training in Mesa, Arizona.

The Chicago Cubs partnered with Advocate Children’s Hospital and American Airlines to sponsor the all expenses-paid trip. The trip includes personal time with the team, behind-the-scenes experiences and tickets to the Cubs’ first Spring Training game on Feb. 23, according to a press release.

The children, all battling various illnesses, were surprised with a video message from Cubs player Kyle Hendricks on Monday.