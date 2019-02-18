CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police are searching for a man who tried to lure a boy into his vehicle in the Austin neighborhood on Wednesday.

The boy was walking home alone from school around 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Central Avenue on Feb. 13 when he was approached by a man driving a white sedan, police said.

The man told the boy his name was Chuck and said he knew his mother. He asked him if he needed a ride.

The boy ignored him and walked away, according to police.

The offender is described as a black male with a heavy build, and between the ages of 40 and 60, police said. He is bald and was wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8200.