CHICAGO (CBS)–Evergreen Park police are searching for a 14-year-old who went missing Feb. 7

The boy, Zechariah Anderson, was last seen when he left his house around 7:45 a.m. that day, police said.

Police said Anderson was heading toward West 87th Street before he disappeared.

He was wearing blue jogging pants, a gold shirt, and a dark Polo brand coat, according to police.

Anderson has run away from home before.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.